Sonam Wangchuk holds ice stupa contest in Ladakh

Education reformist Sonam Wangchuk, who took it upon himself to reinvigorate the rapidly depleting glaciers in Ladakh by making ice stupas, in a Facebook on Monday announced that the ice stupa contest was held and its winners had been announced on Sunday. The event was delayed this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual ice stupa awards were organised in Tarchit village as it was one of the winners, he said.

“Tarchit is a small village, 75 km from Leh in the Rong area on the Nyoma road. It is a beautiful village where some 30 families live in harmony with nature. This year the villagers built a huge ice stupa, an artificial baby glacier measuring 8.3 million litres of frozen winter water,” he said.

“The winning team of the 2019-20 ice stupa competition is Igoo, who built a 8.5 million litre stupa, followed by Tarchit, who secured the second position and Phyang securing the third position by building a 6.5 million litres stupa,” Wangchuk posted.

In 2017, ice stupas were only built by Phyang village. In 2018, 12 villages participated in the contest. This year,16 villages across Ladakh took part in the contest that was held for the second time this year.

Every year, on the occasion of world water day, ice-stupa competition results are announced. However, this year, due to Covid-19, the event was delayed and the results were announced on Sunday in association with the villagers of Tarchit, he said.

The top three stupas won a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, three lakh and two lakh,respectively.

“Stongdey village was also felicitated with Rs 1 lakh for their marvellous effort in building an ice stupa,” he posted on his wall.

The preparation of the upcoming ice-stupa competition this winter has already started year, he said.

Wangchuk came into the spotlight in 2009, when his story inspired Aamir Khan’s character Phunsukh Wangdu or Rancchoddas Shyamaldas Chanchad (Rancho) in the Rajkumar Hirani directed film ‘Three Idiots’.

WHAT IS AN ICE STUPA?

Ice Stupa is a form of glacier-grafting technique that creates artificial glaciers that are used for storing water in the form of conical ice heaps. During summer, when water is scarce, the ice stupa melts and the water is used to water crops.