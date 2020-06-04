Sondhi takes over as head of Chandigarh chapter of NRAI

Sections
Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Sunveer Sondhi

The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) has set up the Chandigarh chapter of the NRAI and appointed city-based restaurateur Sunveer Sondhi as its head on Thursday.

Sondhi is the founder and CEO of La Pyramid Hospitalities Pvt Ltd, brand owner and franchisor of Pyramid Café Lounge Bar, Pyramid Microbrewery, The ATM Bar, Pyramid Express (Cloud Kitchen) and Easy Switch (Frozen Foods).

Sondhi said, “The Indian restaurant industry has been badly hit due to Covid-19 pandemic. I aim to help restaurant owners bring their businesses back on track.”

He added that he would personally interact with restaurant owners and take up their issues with the government.



