Sonepat law varsity vice-chancellor seeks action against PU senator for ‘verbal abuse, threats’

The vice-chancellor of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University, Sonepat, has written to the Panjab University VC alleging that a PU associate professor used abusive and threatening language against her. However, the PU faculty has denied the allegation.

It is learnt that the Sonepat law varsity vice-chancellor Prof Viney Kapoor was given the PhD thesis of a PU student for evaluation as an external examiner. The controversy erupted between Prof Kapoor and Dr Ajay Ranga, a faculty of University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and PU senator, after she had written a revision for the thesis.

In her letter she said, “On June 5 morning, I received a call from Dr Ajay Ranga. He started using abusive language, asking how I could write a revision in the PhD report of his candidate. He threatened me of facing consequences and said he will file a case under the SC/ST Act against me.”

Prof Kapoor said she is shocked that “this is the level of a PU teacher and that the university allows any supervisor to contact and abuse the external examiner and harass them in this manner. “If he can use threatening language against a woman and that too to a vice-chancellor, then I am shocked what kind of language he might be using towards his women colleagues at Panjab University,” she stated in the letter.

PU SENATOR DENIES ALLEGATIONS

Ranga admitted calling Prof Kapoor, but denied the accusations of him threatening her. He said, “I called her on June 4, but I did not threaten her. This move seems to me as politically motivated as senate elections are approaching. Before she sent the report of the thesis back, she was given many reminders since last year. I will take legal action against her in the future.”

MATTER NOW WITH STANDING COMMITTEE

PU has forwarded the matter to its standing committee. Dean University Instructions Professor RK Singla said, “The university has received the complaint and the matter has been referred to the standing committee.”

Panjab University controller of examinations Prof Parvinder Singh said, “The thesis was submitted last year in March. More than ten reminders were given to the examiner by the secrecy branch after that.”