Sonepat prisoner among 13 test positive in Haryana

A rape accused, who was kept in the Sonepat district jail’s isolation ward since Monday, has been found infected with coronavirus.

Sonepat civil surgeon Dr BK Rajaura on Wednesday said the undertrial was tested for the virus on Monday, report of which came out positive. “We have launched a massive search to trace about 30 of his contacts, including the complainant woman, and sent their samples for testing,” he added.

Sonepat jail superintendent Satvinder Godara said as per the guidelines, samples of the undertrial brought to the jail on Monday were taken and he was kept in the isolation, away from the barracks. “Seven more people, including jail employees who were in his close proximity, are also being tested,” he added.

Haryana now has 793 corona cases, 12 of which were reported on Wednesday from Gurugram (5), Sonepat, Faridabad, Rohtak (2 each) and Jhajjar and Rewari (1 each).

2 NANDED-RETURNEES FOUND INFECTED IN KARNAL

A 13-year-old boy is among two persons who tested positive for Covid-19 in Karnal on Wednesday, taking the district tally to 11.

Though the health department bulletin did not mention these cases, district officials said the patients had returned from Nanded in Maharashtra on April 30. The boy belongs to the Pakhana village and five members of his family have already been tested positive, whereas the other infected person belongs to Ram Nagar area of Karnal.

In Kurukshetra, a 38-year-old woman was tested positive in Lakshman Colony, while in Jind, two vegetable sellers were foujd infected in Narwana area. A Haryana Police staffer was found positive in Rewari and a contact of an infected vegetable seller tested positive in Jhajjar.

76 DISCHARGED

The state also saw a jump of 10% in the recovery rate, from 43% to 53 %, in a day. Of the total 76 persons discharged, 30 were from Sonepat, 14 each from Jhajjar and Panipat, eight each from Jind and Gurugram and one each from Faridabad and Palwal.

Senior doctors said the recovery rate improved because of the revised guidelines.