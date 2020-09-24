Soon, Punjab Engineering College to introduce choice-based credit system with new elective courses for UG batch

If all goes to plan, the December batch of undergraduate engineering students at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) will be offered more flexibility when choosing subjects apart from their core subjects.

In a senate meeting held on Wednesday, the structure of the courses was discussed. For effective adoption of this choice-based credit system, PEC has decided to introduce several new courses for undergraduate engineering students.

At present, PEC offers eight BTech courses and 14 MTech courses to over 3,000 students.

Other than the regular engineering subjects, PEC will offer credit-based elective courses in humanities and social sciences to the December batch. To finalise the subjects, a panel has been constituted.

Flexibility after second year

As per the plan, students will be given options to choose subjects other than their core subjects in the third and fourth year of the undergraduate courses.

Director of PEC Dheeraj Sanghi said, “We offered flexibility in curriculum earlier, too, but we want to provide more choices to our engineering students.”

The plan to introduce new courses is being carried out in line with the provisions of the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Credit break-up for BTech

According to the proposed credit break-up for the BTech programme, which was tabled in the senate meeting, all curricular components will have 160 credits for those who do not opt for major or minor specialisations; for those who do, grand total will be of 176.

Institute core courses will carry 36 credits; humanities, communication and management elective courses will have a total of 12 credits; department core courses will carry 40 credits; and the department elective courses will have 20 credits. Besides this, the institute open electives will carry a total credit of 24. For internship and non-academic courses, credits will be 18 and 10, respectively.

Former vice-chancellor of Panjab University, professor Arun Kumar Grover, said, “Students should be allowed to study what they like. Already the job market is shrinking and we need our students to be competitive in all aspects. I think it is a good initiative taken by PEC.”

Committees set up by PEC

Several committees were constituted by PEC during the senate meeting on Wednesday to introduce more flexibility in the curriculum. The committees will work on further modalities and will decide on what courses should be available for students apart from their core subjects. The students may also be allowed to enroll for courses online from other platforms other than PEC, however, the panel will work towards ironing out the plan.