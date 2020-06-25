Soon, register complaints about Chandigarh MC on mobile app

MC commissioner-cum-chief executive officer, CSCL, KK Yadav said three names for the mobile app have been shortlisted, but the final name is yet to be decided. (HT FILE)

City residents will soon be able to register their complaints and grievances for different services provided by the municipal corporation on a mobile application.

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) has already made the option available on its web portal for registration of complaints and grievances, and by mid-July will also offer a mobile app for the same.

Complaints related to all MC services can be registered on the smart city portal www.chandigarhsmartcity.in by first registering oneself.

Complaints concerning various MC departments including water supply, sewerage, tax, electrical, information, health, building and roads may be lodged via the app. Details like location, house number, street and landmark will have to be specified.

APP CURRENTLY IN TESTING STATE: YADAV

Confirming the development, MC commissioner-cum-chief executive officer, CSCL, KK Yadav said, “The option of online registration of public grievances has been migrated from the MC website to the recently launched Chandigarh smart city website. A mobile app will be launched by July 15; it is currently in the testing and trial stage.”

Three names for the mobile app have been shortlisted, but the final name is yet to be decided, he added.

The development of the web-based and app-based grievance redressal systems is part of the e-governance project of the CSCL, under which all 28 services, including 14 government-to-citizen (G2C) services, will be integrated on one portal.

Yadav said, “MC grievance redressal system will be one of the first services to go online and run through an app. Gradually, we will be integrating all other services of the UT administration and the MC on the website and app.”

Citizens will ultimately have three options to access UT and MC services and register their complaints—website, mobile app and e-sampark centers, said Yadav.

HOW TO ACCESS

Step 1: Go to www.chandigarhsmartcity.in

Step 2: Go to public services page and click on grievances (mchandigarh)

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Submit complaint

After submission of the complaint, a message will be sent to the complainant and the officer concerned with details. Complainants may also check the complaint status on the website.