Soon, track garbage trucks in Chandigarh through mobile app

In six months time, city residents will be able to monitor the movement of door-to-door garbage collection trucks and receive an estimated time of arrival (ETA) through a mobile application. Residents will also be able to register their complaints and grievances through the application.

On Thursday, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL) board of directors agreed to allocate work for the setting up a Solid Waste Management Vehicle Tracking and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) facility, which will come up in the municipal corporation (MC) building.

CSCL chief general manager NP Sharma said, “The tender for setting up SCADA has been allotted to Arya Infotech . They bid ₹5.87 crore against a tender of ₹8.04 crore.”

Once SCADA becomes operational, MC officials will be able to track the movement and activity of garbage collection trucks.

“There will be a ‘performance indicator’ installed on every vehicle, which will be linked to SCADA. It will indicate the time taken by the trucks to collect garbage from each house, whether it was within the specified time period and reasons for delay, if any,” said Sharma.

The system will let the officials know when the trucks are stationary, for how long and for what reasons. In case households are responsible for the delay, the system will allow collectors to report the matter to authorities. They will also be able to complain against households who do not segregate waste. The mileage of the trucks will be also be monitored.

“Part of the project involves setting up a control room in the MC. The city will be divided into 10 zones for monitoring purposes,” said Sharma.

MC to get 200 trucks by month-end

With directors approving the allotment of tender for the purchase of 390 door-to-door garbage collection vehicles on Thursday, th CSCL expects the MC to get 200 vehicles by the month-end, said Sharma.

“The Board has alloted the tender to Continental Engines for ₹29 crore. All these vehicles will be fitted with GPS systems. We expect the delivery of all the 390 trucks by mid-November,” Sharma said.At present, the MC has 100 garbage collection vehicles.