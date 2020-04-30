Sources of 8 Covid-19 cases, including GMCH OT attendant from Bapu Dham, still untraced

Sections
Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:34 IST

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The untraced Covid-19 source of a 30-year-old man from Bapu Dham Colony and seven others in Chandigarh has authorities worried, especially as they have infected 39 others.

It all started from the 30-year-old male operation theatre (OT) attendant at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, who tested positive on April 24. Within six days, 23 others from the same colony (excluding one from Sector 52 and another from Manimajra, with their source of infection from Bapu Dham Colony) had tested positive and 190 of his contacts quarantined.

“Out of 74 Covid-19 positive cases in Chandigarh, the highest number, 23, is from Bapu Dham Colony and 17 from Sector 30. In Bapu Dham, the source of infection is one, the OT attendant from GMCH-32, but we don’t know how he was infected,” said Anil Kumar Garg, additional commissioner, Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC).

“The man has infected 25 persons, including six of his family members. Among these are one woman who stays in Sector 52 and another in Manimajra as their contact has been traced to Bapu Dham,” he added.



Then in Sector 30, from where 17 cases have been reported, the source of five persons has not been traced. “One woman with Covid-19 infected five more, but again we don’t know her source. Four more Covid-19 cases whose sources are not known have infected seven more,” said an MC official.

Mentioning “probability but not surety,” Garg said “We haven’t traced the source of one woman who tested positive in Sector 30, but we do know that she had spent six days at GMCH-32. She might have picked up the infection from the hospital, but we are not sure.”

Sources of two more patients, a PU teacher and resident of Sector 37 and a woman from Sector 38, have not been traced.

