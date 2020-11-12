Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Southall Punjab-origin man sentenced for wrong visa advice

Southall Punjab-origin man sentenced for wrong visa advice

40-year-old sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work and fined after client complains of negligent service

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:55 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

Balvinder Singh Madan, 40, pleaded guilty to providing unregulated immigration advice to people in Southall between October 2017 and April 2018. (Representational photo)

Southall-based Balvinder Singh Madan, who pleaded guilty to providing unregulated immigration advice to people in offices in north-west London between October 2017 and April 2018, has been given community sentence of 80 hours of unpaid work and fined.

Madan, 40, was sentenced at the Westminster Magistrates Court after admitting to one count of the criminal offence at an earlier court appearance, officials said on Thursday.

Apart from the community sentence and prosecution costs, he must pay £600 (Rs 59,007) compensation to the victim and a £85 (Rs 8,365) victim surcharge.

The Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner (OISC) was contacted by the victim who made a complaint after she paid £600 for inadequate advice and negligent service that led to her leave to remain application being rejected by the Home Office.



Investigations showed that Madan did not possess the relevant authorisation, training or qualifications.

Immigration commissioner John Tuckett said of the conviction, “Mr Madan allowed the complainant to put her trust and future in him. This was a serious offence given the amount of money involved and the impact on the applicant.”

The OISC is an independent public body that regulates the provision of immigration advice and services in the UK.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

ASEAN core of our Act East policy: PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit
Nov 12, 2020 16:55 IST
‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 15:28 IST
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Nov 12, 2020 14:50 IST

latest news

240 rare books returned to owners post ‘Mission: Impossible’ burglary in UK
Nov 12, 2020 17:05 IST
WhatsApp under scrutiny as Germany probes messaging apps
Nov 12, 2020 17:05 IST
Rupee slumps 28 paise against US dollar
Nov 12, 2020 17:05 IST
What’s the fuss about content on television?
Nov 12, 2020 17:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.