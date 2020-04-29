Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Special flight with 268 stranded tourists takes off for London from Amritsar

Special flight with 268 stranded tourists takes off for London from Amritsar

The passengers reportedly included 222 British citizens and 44 Indians

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Amritsar

3,600 more stranded travellers will be able to return from India in charters scheduled between April 28 and May 4. (Representative Image/ANI)

As many as 268 passengers, who had been stranded in India after a nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were rescued by a Qatar Airways’ special flight on Wednesday.

The flight departed for London from Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International airport, Amritsar, on Wednesday morning.

Amritsar airport’s director Manoj Chansoria said, “The Amritsar to London flight carrying 268 passengers, including Indians, took off at 2.53 am.”

The passengers reportedly included 222 British citizens and 44 Indians.



The UK’s foreign and commonwealth Office (FCO) had on Friday announced that 14 charter flights from India, which included eight from Amritsar, five from Ahmedabad and one from Delhi, would repatriate British residents stranded in India.

The FCO had said 3,600 more stranded travellers will be able to return from India in charters scheduled between April 28 and May 4.

On Tuesday, two charter flights had ferried 550-odd passengers from Amritsar airport.

So far, 11 flights have evacuated thousands of passengers, most of whome were stuck in Punjab, from Amritsar airport to London. Five more flights will depart for London in the next few a days.

Sources said the waiting list of passengers from Punjab was still ‘high’ and more flights are expected to be announced from Amritsar to London.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Apr 29, 2020 14:25 IST

latest news

Messi is so fast; that free kick was unbelievable: Henderson
Apr 29, 2020 16:30 IST
‘Stranded kids in Kota will cost us 5 lakh votes’: Bihar BJP leader to CM
Apr 29, 2020 16:34 IST
Mumbai Police has a special message for you. But first you need to do this
Apr 29, 2020 16:33 IST
Italy’s sports min warns of ‘increasingly narrow path’ for Serie A return
Apr 29, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.