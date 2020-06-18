Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Special Shramik train to leave from Chandigarh for Patna on June 19

Special Shramik train to leave from Chandigarh for Patna on June 19

The train will stop at various stations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar before concluding its journey at Patna.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A Shramik Special Train for different stations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will leave from the Chandigarh railway station on Friday.

The train will stop at Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Junction (Mugal Sarai), Buxar and Ara stations, before concluding its journey at the Patna station.

It will ferry nearly 1,600 passengers shortlisted from among the people who had registered for special trains through the helpline or website of the Chandigarh administration.

The shortlisted passengers have been informed to reach the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, by 8am. After screening, they will be taken to the railway station on in CTU buses.



Since May 8, as many as 38,749 migrants have been sent to their home states through trains, while an additional 4,633 have been transported through buses.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prioritise care work to integrate women working from home into the economy
Jun 18, 2020 20:30 IST
PU’s fashion technology department launches website for students to sell products online
Jun 18, 2020 20:29 IST
Himachal guv asks state varsities to defer fee hike
Jun 18, 2020 20:25 IST
Recovered cops help boost morale of infected colleagues in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Jun 18, 2020 20:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.