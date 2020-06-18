Special Shramik train to leave from Chandigarh for Patna on June 19

A Shramik Special Train for different stations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will leave from the Chandigarh railway station on Friday.

The train will stop at Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Hardoi, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayaya Junction (Mugal Sarai), Buxar and Ara stations, before concluding its journey at the Patna station.

It will ferry nearly 1,600 passengers shortlisted from among the people who had registered for special trains through the helpline or website of the Chandigarh administration.

The shortlisted passengers have been informed to reach the Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET), Sector 26, by 8am. After screening, they will be taken to the railway station on in CTU buses.

Since May 8, as many as 38,749 migrants have been sent to their home states through trains, while an additional 4,633 have been transported through buses.