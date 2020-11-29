Speed up takeover of resumed properties, Chandigarh adviser tells local agencies

The Chandigarh Housing Board, estate office and municipal corporation are set to start a drive, likely within a week, to take possession of hundreds of properties for which resumption orders have been issued for years.

Taking serious note of the failure of the three agencies to take possession of properties even several years after resumption proceedings have been upheld, UT adviser Manoj Parida has instructed them to act promptly. They will also take over those properties for which cases are pending in appeal but there is no stay on resumption order.

“I have given instructions to the MC, CHB and estate office to start a drive in a week’s time to take possession of properties where resumption proceedings have been completed,” said Parida. The three agencies have been instructed to compile an updated list of such properties, and the process for their digital tracking will also be initiated once the drive kicks off.

The development comes after Parida called a meeting on the issue last week. Agency secretaries, heads and law officers were present. “It came to my knowledge that there are a large number of properties, as of now estimated to be around 700-800, in which possession is yet to be taken. It is not correct if the government doesn’t take possession even after winning the legal case for resumption,” said the adviser.

He will take a review meeting of the drive after a week and also take account of the exact properties that have to be taken over.

Reasons for delay aplenty

The MC, CHB and estate office are three agencies in the city that are custodians of properties – residential, commercial and institutional.

Properties that stand resumed include shop-cum-flats, shop-cum-offices, booths and residential accommodations.

There are some that are involved in legal tangles since as far back as 1976.

In many of these cases, resumption notices have been issued on account of building violations, misuse of property or non-payment of lease amounts.

The estate office issues orders for resuming 10-15 sites every year. In the MC’s case, in its rehabilitation colonies, more than 90% of sites have been transferred on general power of attorney in violation of rules. In many of these cases, resumption orders have been issued, but possession hasn’t been taken yet.

“There are instances where people who have to be evicted from government properties continue to remain in occupation due to corruption at lower levels of the department. There are also cases of political pressure on officials,” said an MC official, requesting anonymity.

In the meeting, too, the adviser enquired as to why the three agencies have failed to the take possession and allowed people to occupy government properties illegally.

The work pressure on subdivisional magistrates (SDM) was cited as one of the reasons for non-implementation of resumption orders, said an official who attended the meeting.

“With high work load on SDMs, we are now planning to delegate the power of taking possession to officials in the MC too,” said Parida. An officer of the rank of additional or joint commissioner is likely to be entrusted with it.