Speeding car injures airman, rams into boundary wall of IAS officer’s house Chandigarh

After injuring a man on a motorcycle on the dividing road of Sector 19/20, a speeding car entered the compound of an IAS officer’s residence in Sector 19 by breaking the boundary wall here on Saturday afternoon.

Sergeant Pradeep Kumar Dass of the Indian Air Force sustained head injuries in the accident. Meanwhile, the three occupants of the car—Piyush, 31, who was driving the car, Dimple Chabbra, 36, of Sector 23, and Vikram Chand of Sector 12, Panchkula—also sustained minor injuries. The trio after receiving medical aid left the hospital.

Sergeant Dass’ condition is said to be serious. Though he was wearing a helmet, he sustained head injuries in the collision.

As per eye witnesses, at about 12.30pm, the speeding car moving towards Sector 17 from Sector 19/27/20/30 roundabout and when it reached the Sector 19/20 dividing road, it first hit a motorcycle, then climbed onto the cycle track before entering into the compound of Punjab-cadre IAS officer’s house after breaking the boundary wall. Police said Dass, who was on the bike, was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Police said the car occupants said the motorcycle was hit in an attempt to save a cyclist. Piyush, as per the police, lost control of the car and suddenly turned his vehicle and hit the motorcycle and subsequently rammed into the boundary wall.

The occupants managed to slip from the hospital after treatment as they had sustained minor injuries. Police are now trying to trace the accused on the basis of the documents of the vehicle impounded. Police are yet to record the statement of the injured sergeant.

A case under Sections 337 (causing hurt by acts endangering life) and 279 (rash driving) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Piyush who was driving the car.