Sports fraternity of Punjab, Haryana mourns death of sports psychologist NS Mann

NS Mann, the founder member of the Indian Sports Psychology Association and a former chairman of the Panjab University’s physical education department., was 76 and passed away on July 25 after battling cancer for five years. (HT file photo)

Chandigarh: The sports fraternity of Punjab and Haryana on Friday mourned the recent death of NS Mann, the founder member of the Indian Sports Psychology Association and a former chairman of the Panjab University’s physical education department.

He was 76 and passed away on July 25 after battling cancer for five years.

He is survived by his wife and two sons. A condolence meeting will be held at his younger son Amanendra’s house in Sector 22, Chandigarh, on Sunday.

Mann was associated with the PU’s football team as a manager for more than three decades since the early ’80s.

FULL OF POSITIVE ENERGY: PLAYERS

“Professor Mann was a great promoter of sports. In 1985, when we won the All India Inter-University Championship, my first big break in the sport, I was the skipper and Mann sir was the team manager. He was full of positive energy and would go the extra mile to support players. The sports fraternity of India, especially Punjab and Haryana. will miss him,” said alumnus Emeka Ezeugo, who went on represent Nigeria in the 1992 Olympics and 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Ezeugo’s grades fell in the second year making him ineligible for the inter-university meet in 1985. To get him in the side, a supplementary test was taken and Mann ensured that the result was declared the same day, and Ezeugo was able to play. The university won the All-India title and Ezeugo was the player of the tournament.

“Mann sahib was a well organised leader, always there to support players. He has a gentle word for every situation. May his soul rest in peace,” said another Nigerian footballer Chibuzor Nwakanma, who was part of the 1985 PU team and later played professional football for Kolkota giant East Bengal.

The 1985 Panjab University football team that won the All-India Inter-University title. NS Mann (centre, sitting front row) was the manager of the team and the side comprised Nigerian Emeka Ezeugo, who went to on to play in the FIFA World Cup, and another Nigerian Chibuzor Nwakanma, who went on to play professional football in Kolkata for East Bengal. ( HT Photo )

PILLAR OF PU PHYSICAL EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

Mann was a former PU fellow and remained a subject expert at academic bodies of many university and University Grants Commission.

He remained president of the Sports Psychology Association of India from 2012-16 and was also a Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) president in 1996-97.

“He has been a pillar of the physical education department of PU. I was his student and got the opportunity to start my teaching career when he was the department chairman. He had supervised more than 40 PhD scholars,” says Gurmeet Singh, the present department chairman.

Mann remained a resource person for solidarity seminars of the International Olympic Committee.

Both his sons are also in the field of physical education. The elder, Bhupinder, is the sports in-charge of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, while younger son Amanendra is an international shooting referee and professor of physical education at DAV College, Chandigarh.