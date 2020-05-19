Sections
Urdu in focus during webinar at Panjab University

An online event, titled “Urdu ki nayi bastiyan”, aimed to promote the language, and use of Urdu poetry for a stress-free life, amid the Covid-19 lockdown

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Ali Abbas, coordinator of the Urdu department, PU, spoke on the emerging trends in Urdu literature (HT FILE)

The department of Urdu, Panjab University, organised a webinar on the spread of the Urdu language to various parts of the world, on Monday.

The online event, titled “Urdu ki nayi bastiyan”, aimed to promote the language, and use of Urdu poetry for a stress-free life, amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Head of department (HoD) of the Urdu department, Jammu University, Shohab Inayat Malik, spoke about the Urdu language spreading to various different regions in the world.

“The language, which was born in India, is making its ways to many parts of the world, including USA, UK, Iran and Egypt,” Malik said.



As many as 50 faculty members, research scholars and students of Urdu literature from various universities of the country participated in the webinar.

Ali Abbas, coordinator of the Urdu department, PU, spoke on the emerging trends in Urdu literature.

He said people from various parts of the world learn Urdu for various reasons, including being able to watch Bollywood movies.

He added that people migrating from India and Pakistan to other parts of the world has paved the way for the language to grow.

