Spreading awareness necessary to increase organ donations: PGIMER

ROTTO collaborated with PGI Nurses Welfare Association and launched a week-long social media campaign to motivate people to pledge for organ donation

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Representative image/HT

Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (ROTTO), Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), celebrated World Organ Donation Day on Thursday.

ROTTO collaborated with PGI Nurses Welfare Association and launched a week-long social media campaign to motivate people to pledge for organ donation. A poster-making competition was also held with the objective to garner traction for the cause.

Speaking about the need for public education, Vipin Koushal, additional medical superintendent and nodal officer, ROTTO, said, “Over the last few years, the increase in number of organ donors has been steady in PGIMER. Increased awareness has definitely been an enabling factor along with synergised effort by departments concerned.”

“There is a long way to go and public education is necessary to bridge the gap between patients who need organs and potential donors,” Koushal said.



