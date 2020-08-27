SSP APPOINTMENT: Officers named in panel have conveyed willingness to serve in Chandigarh: UT to MHA

Sections
The UT administration has reiterated to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that the officers, whose names have been suggested for the post of senior superintendent of police...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT administration has reiterated to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that the officers, whose names have been suggested for the post of senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic), have conveyed their willingness to serve in the city.

The administration had sent the names of three Haryana-cadre officers: Surinder Pal Singh, 2010-batch, Virender Kumar, 2011-batch, and Manisha Chaudhary, 2011-batch, to the MHA, while recommending Chaudhary for the post.

The MHA had, last week, asked the UT administration to seek the officers’ willingness to serve in UT. “We have already sent the ‘willingness’ of all the three officers, along with the recommendations to the MHA. Now, we have again reiterated the same to the MHA. In fact, we were surprised to get this request from the MHA,” said a senior UT officer requesting anonymity.

Chaudhary will be the first woman SSP (traffic) if her name is approved by the MHA. She is presently serving as SP, Panipat.



Shashank Anand, who was holding the post of DIG (security and traffic) was relieved from his duties on July 30 and transferred back to his parent cadre. He is a 2006-batch IPS officer. Currently, SP (headquarters) Manoj Meena, an IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, is holding the additional charge of SSP (traffic).

