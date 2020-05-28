Staffer held for ₹14 lakh theft at electronics store in Chandigarh

Sections
The accused was aware that the store’s cash box had the earnings of about four days in it and he first stole the digital video recorder box of the CCTVs in the shop to ensure no evidence was left, police said

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

An employee of the Croma Store in Sector 22C was arrested for stealing ₹14.1 lakh from the locker of the electronics showroom on Monday night.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, 32, who hails from Babiyal village in Haryana’s Ambala district, had to pay loan instalments that he had taken from a bank, police said.

However, the accused was identified with the help of the CCTV footages from the neighbouring shops, police said.



Police said the accused entered from the main shutter side.

All the employees were questioned before the accused confessed. The police tracked and returned around Rs 14 lakh.

On the basis of store manager Rajvinder Singh’s complaint on Tuesday, a case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and Section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 17 police station. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

