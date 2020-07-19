Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Staffers of Panjab University’s HRDC yet to receive salaries for last three months

Staffers of Panjab University’s HRDC yet to receive salaries for last three months

HRDC staffers are paid from funds released by UGC and the amount hasn’t been released since March

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:04 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative image/HT)

Staffers of Panjab University’s human resource development centre (HRDC) haven’t received their salaries for the last three months.

This includes faculty member and some non-teaching staff. They have raised the issue with the university, but to no avail.

Dr Jayanti Dutta, deputy director of the centre, who has not received her salary since April, said, “Since University Grants Commission (UGC) has not reimbursed the funds to the centre since March, we have not received our salaries since April. It’s not a large amount for the varsity and they can disburse our salaries till the funds are received.”

“There are no guidelines or rules which allow stopping of salary to the staff in case of non-receipt of UGC grant,” she said.



The HRDC was established in 1987 at PU by UGC to provide in-service training to college and university lecturers. The centre receives funds from UGC for all its activities including salaries of staff.

The staffers have even written to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, but no step has been taken so far. The letter said that receiving UGC grant should not be linked to payment of salary, since HRDC is a part of the university and grants are received only on reimbursement basis.

Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) also wrote to the V-C with regard to this. “The faculty and staff at HRDC have not been paid salary for the last three months, causing enormous problems in an already difficult situation. It is therefore requested that necessary steps may be taken to release the salaries,” PUTA’s letter said.

SK Tomar, director of PU’s HRDC, said, “The salaries have been delay as funds have not been disbursed by UGC. We had already sent them this year’s proposal and tentative utilisation certificate and we hope to receive the grant by August.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Important to pay attention to quality of masks that you wear
Jul 19, 2020 22:23 IST
How the coronavirus spread through one immigration facility in US
Jul 19, 2020 22:23 IST
In biggest single-day spike, Uttarakhand reports 239 fresh Covid-19 cases
Jul 19, 2020 22:23 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares poem, dedicates it to ‘them that protect us’
Jul 19, 2020 22:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.