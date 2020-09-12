Stand-up comic Zakir Khan performs at Chitkara University’s ‘Funky Friday’ event

Zakir Khan is famous for his Amazon Prime appearance in ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamarey’ and ‘Haq se Single’ (HT Photo )

In a bid to shore up students’ spirits amid the pandemic, Chitkara University on Friday hosted standup comic Zakir Khan as part of its ‘Funky Friday’ initiative.

Khan is famous for his Amazon Prime appearance in ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamarey’ and ‘Haq se Single’. He has carved a niche for himself with his grounded and everyday humour. Khan left students and staff in splits with his much-loved ‘sakht launda’ jokes.

Around 3,000 students watched Khan’s performance where he cracked jokes on engineering life, Punjabi songs, relationships, weddings, talking to one’s girlfriend, childhood love, and career. He also spoke about his struggles and adviced students to believe in themselves.

The ‘Funky Friday’ initiative involves performances and interaction with youth icons every week in an e-format. Before Khan, Apaarshakti Khurana of Stree-fame also performed for the students.

Chitkara University pro vice-chancellor Madhu Chitkara . ( HT Photo )

Chitkara University pro vice-chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “The lockdown has constrained students’ movement and has also led to mounting stress on the student community nationwide. Thus, Chitkara University decided to stand by its students and provide them with opportunities to interact with youth icons from the entertainment industry and get inspired.”