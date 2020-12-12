State-level 3-vs-3 basketball tourney commences in Ludhiana

Sections
As many as 42 matches were played on Day 1, of which 22 were played in the Under-17 boys category, eight each in Under-17 girls and in Under -19 boys and five in Under-19 girls

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Players in action during the state-level 3-vs-3 basketball tournament at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)

The first state-level 3-vs-3 basketball tournament kicked off at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Saturday. Of the 43 competing teams, 42 are from Punjab and one from Haryana.

As many as 42 matches were played on Day 1, of which 22 were played in the Under-17 boys category, eight each in Under-17 girls and in Under -19 boys and five in Under-19 girls.

In these action-packed matches, Mansa Club had the highest score of 15 points in the Under-17 boys category.

In Under-19 boys, the top was Ludhiana Basketball Academy Team with 16 points, followed by Majha Amritsar with 14 points. In Under-19 and Under-17 girls, Guru Nanak Club was the top scorer.



The tournament was inaugurated by JP Singh, president of the District Basketball Association, who was accompanied by Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of PBA, Vijay Chopra, finance secretary, and Brij Bhushan Goyal, treasurer.

Results

In Under-17 boys, the Patiala wing team beat Khirawali Club by one point, while the Doraha BB Academy defeated High Fly BB Academy by six points. Mohali Lakers beat Baba Farid Club 10-7 and GGN Club edged out Doraha Public School by one point.

In Under-19 boys, Ludhiana Basketball Academy defeated Gymkhana Club, 15-5.

Meanwhile, The Dr Ambedkar Club beat Jimmy Joy Club, 2-1.

In Under-19 girls, Guru Nanak Club beat Amritsar Club 12-2, while BIS Warriors edged out Guru Ram Dass Academy, 7-6.

The Punjab Stealers beat Joy Brother Club 11-1. Also, The Guru Nanak Junior Club defeated Punjab Stealers, 10-8.

