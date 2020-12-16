Station house officers reshuffled in Mohali

The senior superintendent of police reshuffled multiple station house officers (SHOs) in the district on Wednesday.

Three SHOs of Mohali city, Manphul Singh, Rajneesh Chaudhary and Rajiv Kumar, have been sent to police lines.

Daljit Singh Gill of Sohana has been shifted to Kharar city and will be replaced by Bhagwant Singh. Shivdeep Singh Brar of Mohali Airport police station is the new SHO of Phase 1 and Himmat Singh will take his place.

Rajesh Kumar of Sadar Kharar has been deputed to Phase 8 and will be replaced by Ajitpal Singh while Ashok Kumar has been posted to Mataur.

Similarly, Deepinder Singh has been posted to Dhakoli and Amardeep Singh from Balongi to EO wing, Mohali.

Sukhbir Singh has been posted at Lalru while Baljit Singh at police lines from Sadar Kurali.

Malkit Singh has been posted at Kurali and Gurmel Singh is the new in charge of district CIA staff, Mohali.

Apart from this Yogesh Kumar has been posted to Mullanpur Garibdas and Shamsher Singh to Gharuan. Narpinderpal Singh has been deputed as additional chief officer of Kurali city while Kailash Bahadur has been posted to Nayagaon. Amandeep Singh has been posted to Majri.