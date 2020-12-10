Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Steep water tariff in GMADA areas of Mohali is key issue for MC polls

Steep water tariff in GMADA areas of Mohali is key issue for MC polls

People of GMADA sectors only talking about the water parity issue, says Sucha Singh Kalaur, president of the Plot Allotment and Development Welfare Committee, Sectors 76 to 80.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 01:31 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Mohali

Residents of sectors 66 to 69 and 76 to 81, 88 and Aerocity, in Mohali, with a combined population of around one lakh, are at present paying five times the amount charged in other areas under the MC (HT Phjoto)

The higher water tariff in 12 sectors under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has become a hot topic for the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) elections likely to be held in February next year.

The residents of Sectors 66 to 69 and 76 to 81, 88 and Aerocity, with a combined population of around one lakh, are at present paying five times the amount charged in other areas under the MC.

Area councillors and residents of the affected areas have held several protests and even moved the Lok Adalat, for which the next date of hearing has been fixed on December 7 this year.

Efforts to solve the matter have failed. In June last year the MC house approved the agenda of taking over the water supply system from new sectors, which was approved on July 16 by the local bodies department of Punjab.



“The high water tariff is a major issue in the upcoming elections. We have held a number of protests and made several representations to the authorities concerned. People of GMADA sectors are only talking about the water parity issue,” said Sucha Singh Kalaur, president of the Plot Allotment and Development Welfare Committee, Sectors 76 to 80.

MP Singh, president of the Residents’ Welfare and Development Committee, Sector 79, said it was strange that the officials concerned had not been able to sort out the issue despite approvals from the local bodies department.

Blaming the Congress government for the problem, former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) area councillor of Sector 80, Surinder Singh, said, most of the sectors were represented by SAD councillors in the MC so their pleas were not accepted by the government.

Blaming the SAD for “playing dirty politics,” Punjab cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu asked why the party “allowed an increase in rates when the areas were under MC and not fully developed.”

However, Sidhu gave the assurance that he had taken up the matter with the authorities concerned and it would be sorted out soon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, ask for repeal of farm laws
Dec 09, 2020 23:59 IST
PM-WANI: Cabinet gives nod for setting up of public WiFi networks
Dec 10, 2020 00:14 IST
Why are farmers sticking to stand?
Dec 10, 2020 00:38 IST
Congress dissenters meet to chalk out future course of action
Dec 10, 2020 01:12 IST

latest news

Daughter uses social media to find 92-year-old dad’s lost college jacket
Dec 10, 2020 01:38 IST
Steep water tariff in GMADA areas of Mohali is key issue for MC polls
Dec 10, 2020 01:31 IST
UAE says vaccine made in China is 86% effective
Dec 10, 2020 01:35 IST
Robber found shot dead in Mohali hours after armed loot bid in Chandigarh
Dec 10, 2020 01:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.