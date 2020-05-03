Steepest single-day spike in Haryana with 66 new cases

Sections
Three resident docs of Khanpur medical college among those infected; one death reported from Rohtak

Updated: May 03, 2020 21:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana recorded on Sunday steepest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 66 new infections reported from its nine districts, which took the state’s tally to 442.

As per the health bulletin, 18 of these cases were reported from Sonepat district, where the virus has spread among a section of doctors.

Meanwhile, Rohtak PGIMS on Sunday confirmed the death of a corona patient from Gurugram. PGIMS spokesperson Gajender Singh said the infected man was admitted on April 30 and died on Saturday night.

According to Dr Suraj Bhan Kamboj, director health services, most of the patients found infected in last few days are either residents of Haryana working in Delhi or Delhi-based people posted in NCR districts of the state. Movement of vegetable sellers, he said, who visited Delhi also led to spurt in infections.



Though the state health department mentioned only 18 cases in Sonepat, deputy commissioner Ansaj Singh said the district saw 20 new cases, including those of three resident doctors of Bhagat Phool Singh medical college at Khanpur.

Besides, the DC said, one doctor of a private hospital and one from civil hospital also tested positive. “Most of the remaining cases are the contacts of infected patients. All new patients have been shifted to BPS, Khanpur Kalan. We do not plan to impose curfew in the district,” he added.

Sonepat was followed by Faridabad with 12 cases, Panipat (11), Gurugram (9), Jind (6), Fatehabad (4) and Jhajjar, Palwal and Yamunanagar (2 each).

Health workers infected in Jind

In Jind, two women health workers and as many Anganwadi workers have been found infected besides a 60-year-old woman from Julana and three men.

Jind DC Aditya Dahiya said eight new cases (six as per the bulletin) were reported on Sunday, including a 50-year-old man from Kishanpur village, who runs a flour mill in Jind.

The two Jhajjar cases include a vegetable seller from Jhajjar, who frequented Delhi’s Azadpur mandi, and the mother of an infected seller from local vegetable market.

Yamunanagar’s two new cases are of a 58-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man.

Civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said, “The woman had reported to the Covid hospital with flu-like symptoms, while the man is an arthiya at sabzi mandi.”

