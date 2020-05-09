Stepmother kills 8-year-old boy in Patiala, booked

On May 3, Singh had told the police that his son had gone missing while playing in the village around 12.30pm. A search operation was launched to look for the missing child. (Representative Image )

A week after the body of an eight-year-old boy was fished out from a pond, the district police on Sunday booked his stepmother for murder.

The accused, Kulwinder Kaur, 38, confessed that she had pushed the boy into the pond and had tried to make it seem that he had fallen while playing.

Kaur is the second wife of the complainant, Vinod Singh of Gharam village.

On May 3, Singh had told the police that his son had gone missing while playing in the village around 12.30pm. A search operation was launched to look for the missing child.

“The victim’s slippers were found near the pond and his body was discovered in the pond. The boy was rushed to the local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” police said.

Police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on the basis of the family’s statements.

“On Friday evening, a group of villagers accompanied by Vinod and his brother approached police and said they suspected that Kaur had killed the boy as he was seen roaming with her just before the incident,” police said.

Kulwinder, later, confessed to the murder. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Singh told the police that he already had two children when he married Kaur and that the kids were a source of contention among them.

62-YEAR-OLD KILLED OVER LAND DISPUTE

A 62-year-old man was beaten to death in Patiala’s Handiana village on Friday.

The victim, Jarnail Singh, had an altercation with five people who had drained out the water from his fields.

The accused, Jaswant Singh, Karnail Singh, Rohi Singh and Jit Singh thrashed Jarnail.

“The victim was rushed to Rajindera Hospital, but was declared brought dead,” police said.

A murder case has been registered against the accused.