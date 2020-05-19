Stone pelters again target cops on patrolling duty in Chandigarh’s containment zone

Sections
This is the second such incident in seven days targeting policemen patrolling Kacchi Colony in Dhanas

Updated: May 19, 2020 00:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In yet another attack on frontline workers implementing lockdown orders, a police official in a patrolling party was targeted by stone-pelting mobs protesting stay-at-home orders in Dhanas, a containment zone for Covid-19.

This is the second such incident in seven days targeting policemen patrolling Kacchi colony in Dhanas. On May 11, constable Anil Kumar was pelted with stones as he tried to stop a few men from leaving the sealed zone.

Police said Monday’s incident occurred when head constable Gurdev Singh stopped some people from leaving the area. “Gurdev stopped them from moving out as per prohibitory orders, but the residents, presumably feeling restless and agitated due to the ongoing lockdown, started pelting stones at him,” said a police official familiar with the matter.

Investigating officials identified the attackers as Bala, Birju, Chamkila and Dharminder and booked them under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty), 353(assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.



They are yet to be arrested even as attempts are being made to identify others involved in the offence.

An eyewitness in the case, head constable Lakhwinder Singh, said he saw “Bala and Birju provoking others to pelt stones at the police who were asking people not to move out. Gurdev received injuries on his arm and was rushed to Government Multi Speciality Hospital(GMSH-16) for treatment.”

