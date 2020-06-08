Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Stop misleading people over prasad distribution: Capt to Akalis

Stop misleading people over prasad distribution: Capt to Akalis

The Punjab CM said SAD leaders for trying to incite minds against the state government through deceptive statements.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, HIndustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (HT Photot)

Stating that the SAD leadership’s was misleading the people on a sensitive religious issue, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday held that the decision to bar distribution of prasad at religious places was of the Centre’s, of which the SAD was an integral part.

“My government had never believed in interfering with the customs and practices of any religion, but was constrained by the guidelines of the Union home ministry,” said Amarinder, flaying SAD leaders for trying to incite minds against the state government through deceptive statements.

How could the state government be held responsible for prohibiting prasad distribution at gurdwaras or other places of worship when the Union health ministry had issued the SOPs to be followed at religious places, the CM asked. It was the MHA that had taken the decision, under the National Disaster Act, to allow opening of religious and some other places from June 8, and had subsequently asked various central ministries to issue the necessary guidelines for the same, he pointed out.

As a Union minister, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal and her party must surely have been consulted before the issuance of the SOPs on the reopening of religious places with effect from June 8, quipped Amarinder.



Harsimrat should have put her foot down then, and insisted on allowing distribution of prasad, instead of protesting later and wrongly putting the blame on the state government, he added.

“Infact, I had already directed the state’s additional chief secretary (home) to issue instructions for distribution of langar at the gurdwaras in conformity with the Centre’s guidelines. I would be writing to the Prime Minister to allow distribution of Prasad at religious places,” the CM said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

If Tokyo doesn’t happen, won’t wait for next Olympics: Paes
Jun 08, 2020 23:17 IST
Centre’s ordinances to be disastrous for farmers: Jakhar
Jun 08, 2020 23:12 IST
Ludhiana MC begins field inspections to develop biodiversity parks
Jun 08, 2020 23:12 IST
Despite government order, labs refuse to test high-risk contacts of patients
Jun 08, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.