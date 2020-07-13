Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Stop private schools from indulging in loot, YAD asks Capt

Stop private schools from indulging in loot, YAD asks Capt

Schools being run by Punjab CM’s family charging much more fee than mandated by the high court, alleges Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Romana.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 22:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Photo for representational purpose only)

Youth Akali Dal (YAD) president Parambans Singh Romana on Monday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to stop private schools from indulging in loot by charging unjustified fee from students.

In a statement here, Romana also advised the chief minister not to do doublespeak. “On one hand CM was saying it was unjust to take fee from children who were not attending school and on the other schools being run by his family were charging fee much over what was mandated by the Punjab and Haryana high court,” said YAD president adding the YPS school managements at Mohali and Patiala had charged students bus fee, sports fee, extracurricular charges and even hostel charges.

“The YPS management has become a symbol of fee loot and if (CM) he was really concerned about the welfare of students, he should direct the school authorities to return all excess fee charged by them. The Congress government should also deposit the admission and tuition fee of all children whose parents’ income has reduced during the lockdown,” demanded Romana.

The YAD chief also pointed out that the Congress government had played a friendly match with the private school managements in court and had allowed them to have their way by putting up a weak defence deliberately. “Now, it is up to the government to take corrective action immediately or be ready for an agitation,” he warned.



