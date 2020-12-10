Stray dog attacks 15 people in Ludhiana’s BRS Nagar, residents blame MC for inaction

Dharampal and (right) Kiran Goyal who were injured after being bitten by a stray dog in BRS Nagar, Ludhiana. (Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT)

In a shocking incident, a stray dog bit nearly 15 residents of Green Valley Park near Lodhi Road in BRS Nagar on Wednesday.

The incident has triggered outrage among the residents. They alleged that the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has taken no measures to curb stray dog menace in the area despite several complaints. Family members of victims said the incident could have been avoided if MC had acted on time.

Neeru Sharma, a resident of the area and dog lover, said that the dog bit nearly 15 people, including three children, the youngest of whom was three-year-old Aavya Arora.

“I usually offer food to dogs in the area. But on Wednesday, I noticed a change in the behaviour of one of them, as it was attacking the other dogs. I suspected that it had turned rabid and I asked residents to stay alert,” she said.

She added that getting in touch with MC staff was an ordeal. “I Googled the number and tried lodging a complaint. After several attempts, I managed to get in touch with Sunil Kapoor, husband of area councillor Seema Kapoor, and asked him for help. He sent a few sweepers to capture the dog, but they failed to do it. Finally, I got the number of medical officer Dr Vipal Malhotra. I urged him to get the dog that was on a biting spree captured, and get the others vaccinated,” Sharma said.

She added that after biting the residents of Green Park Valley, the dog entered the housing board colony, J-Block Market in BRS Nagar and residential area of J- Block where it bit other dogs.

She said that the MC team arrived at 5pm, and captured the dog by 6.30pm. Another canine that tried to attack the team was also caught.

Victims share shocking details

Shashikant Goyal, a retired government employee, said that his wife Kiran Goyal, 62, was bitten by the dog while she was coming out of the park at around 5pm.

“She was bitten on the hands and legs. The bite marks were so deep that she had to be hospitalised. The treatment will cost Rs 33,000. A domestic help, Dharampal, 18, was also bitten on the hand,” said Goyal.

Harmohan Khurana, 72, said he was also bitten on the hand while fending off the attack.

Parents of three- year- old Aavya Arora were worried as their daughter had got a fever after the she was bitten on the leg.

Rajan Singh, a resident whose father was bitten six times on the legs and arms, said: “My father was attacked when he was going to fetch milk from the market on Wednesday morning,” he said.

“Two more children were also attacked in the park along with Aavya. I believe that they have also been hospitalised,” Singh said, adding that he will take up the matter with cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

“Not only mental agony, but the incident has also resulted in unnecessary financial burden for families,” he said.

Medical officer Dr Vipal Malhotra said that soon after receiving the information, MC team reached the spot and captured the dog that had bitten the residents.

Responding to the allegations of the residents, Dr Malhotra said: “It is not justified to blame us for the delay as we had received no prior information about the incident.”