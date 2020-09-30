Sections
Stray dog sterilisation resumes after a year in Chandigarh

The number of dog bite cases has also gone up by 35% in the past five years

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh residents can expect some relief from the problem of stray dogs with the municipal corporation starting the sterilisation programme after a gap of more than a year.

The city has been witnessing a rapid increase in the stray dog population, and according to the MC, the number of dog bite cases has also gone up by 35% in the past five years. According to the latest animal census, conducted by the UT animal husbandry and fisheries department, the number of stray dogs reached 12,900 in 2019, up from 7,847 in the last census conducted in 2012.

In September last year, the firm carrying out dog sterilisation ended its contract with the MC. Since August last year, the MC had floated three tenders, inviting private companies to undertake the project. In the tender floated in August, the MC got no response. In the subsequent tenders, floated in December 2019 and February this year, the MC received just one bid and due to the single-bid tender norms, the work could not to allotted.

Dr MS Kamboj of the medical officer of health department said the work for sterilisation of dogs has been finally awarded. “In addition to sterilisation, stray dogs will be vaccinated for diseases such as rabies. At least 150 dogs per month will be sterilised under the programme. ₹870 fee has been fixed per dog,” said Kamboj.

