Street theatre hit amid ban on public gatherings, artistes take up odd jobs to eke out a living

With the ban on public gatherings continuing with no relief in sight, the stalwarts of street theatre in Punjab have had to take up odd jobs to eke out a living.

The artistes who in the pre-Covid world performed street plays with a strong political or social message have fallen on hard times.

25-year-old Balwinder Changaliwala, who is associated with the People’s Theatre, Lehragaga led by Punjabi actor Samuel John, has sought work under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). In the paddy season he had also undertaken grunt work in the fields.

“We used to perform plays in villages and schools. Our plays had strong and pertinent messages for society. I found my job very rewarding. The flexible hours allowed me time to study,” says Balwinder, who is pursuing a master in arts degree in Punjabi at SUS Government College, Sunam.

Satpal Bangan, who runs People’s Art, a Patiala-based theatre group of 10 -12 members, says that the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic had forced his team members to take up odd jobs despite being well-qualified.

“Most of our members hold bachelor of education (BEd), teacher eligibility test, and master of philosophy (MPhil) degrees,” says Bangan.

Punjabi actor Samuel John performing a street play in village in Punjab. ( HT Photo )

ARTISTES MENTAL HEALTH AFFECTED

“Our group often performed in rural areas of Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Fatehgarh Sahib. We would also sell books during the event. However, we are struggling to stay afloat. Most of our team members, despite their degrees, are working as labourers, while one of them is selling vegetables. The Covid-19 crisis has not just affected our finances but has also taken a toll on our mental health,” he said.

Actor and theatre artiste Samuel John says, “Street plays are directly linked to the people. However, when an artiste has to stay away from his audience, the gap affects performers psychologically.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created a huge gap between the public and artistes. Sometimes the livelihood of performers depends on plays. The pandemic has affected artistes economically and psychologically,” said John.

SOCIETY RISES TO ARTISTES AID

Bangan said, “We used to perform an average three plays a day. When we fell on hard times, locals offered us wheat and money but it wasn’t enough to survive. These days I sell books online through social media.”

Harwinder Diwana, who runs the Chetna Kala Kender Barnala theatre group, said members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union had held some gatherings in the past week where his team had performed.

“Undoubtedly, some members of my team are going through a financial crisis. However, when an artiste works for the society, people come forward to help them. I, too, was offered help during the pandemic,” said Diwana.

While the Punjab government has permitted shooting of films and music videos amid the Covid-19 crisis, with the caveat that they follow safety guidelines, those involved in producing street plays are waiting for the situation to improve.