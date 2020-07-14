Stricter curbs imposed on residents of containment, micro-containment zones in Ludhiana

A day after almost 100 Covid-19 cases were reported from Ludhiana, government imposed stricter curbs on people living in containment and micro-containment zones. Residents were told that movement for only essential activities has been permitted by Punjab government in these areas.

The health department suggested that people should not get out of their houses and cooperate with the administration. Media wing teams of the health department also briefed them about FIRs and challans which will be imposed on those flouting guidelines.

Health department teams also carried out sampling drive in containment and micro containment zones of the city.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said sampling was conducted in Field Ganj, Salem Tabri and Kidwai Nagar areas of the city.

He said that as per Punjab government’s guidelines, areas from where five or more cases have been reported are to be declared micro- containment zones and those with 15 or more cases are to be declared containment zones.

People were advised to take all precautionary measures as per the Punjab government’s guidelines including wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

People were also encouraged to take part in sampling as it is the only way out to detect positive cases at an early stage. Around 40 samples from micro-containment zones were collected by the mobile medical team.

The health department has declared GK Estate, Kidwai Nagar and Vijay Singh as new micro-containment zones.

Activities like social, political, sports, academic, cultural, religious, marriage functions and other large congregations will also remain prohibited in containment and micro-containment zones.

The civil surgeon has requested all residents of Ludhiana district to stay at home and cooperate with the department in this crucial time.