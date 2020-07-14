Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Stricter curbs imposed on residents of containment, micro-containment zones in Ludhiana

Stricter curbs imposed on residents of containment, micro-containment zones in Ludhiana

Health department teams also carried out sampling drive in containment and micro containment zones of the city

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:52 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A day after almost 100 Covid-19 cases were reported from Ludhiana, government imposed stricter curbs on people living in containment and micro-containment zones. Residents were told that movement for only essential activities has been permitted by Punjab government in these areas.

The health department suggested that people should not get out of their houses and cooperate with the administration. Media wing teams of the health department also briefed them about FIRs and challans which will be imposed on those flouting guidelines.

Health department teams also carried out sampling drive in containment and micro containment zones of the city.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said sampling was conducted in Field Ganj, Salem Tabri and Kidwai Nagar areas of the city.



He said that as per Punjab government’s guidelines, areas from where five or more cases have been reported are to be declared micro- containment zones and those with 15 or more cases are to be declared containment zones.

People were advised to take all precautionary measures as per the Punjab government’s guidelines including wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

People were also encouraged to take part in sampling as it is the only way out to detect positive cases at an early stage. Around 40 samples from micro-containment zones were collected by the mobile medical team.

The health department has declared GK Estate, Kidwai Nagar and Vijay Singh as new micro-containment zones.

Activities like social, political, sports, academic, cultural, religious, marriage functions and other large congregations will also remain prohibited in containment and micro-containment zones.

The civil surgeon has requested all residents of Ludhiana district to stay at home and cooperate with the department in this crucial time.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Burglars flee with bed, dressing tables, TV from Ludhiana store
Jul 14, 2020 23:25 IST
₹2,166 cr credit sanctioned to MSMEs in Punjab
Jul 14, 2020 23:24 IST
Guardiola attacks rivals for ‘whispering’ campaign against City
Jul 14, 2020 23:19 IST
New govt order allows markets to open on all five weekdays
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.