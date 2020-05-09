Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Strictly obey home quarantine orders: Himachal DGP to returnees

Strictly obey home quarantine orders: Himachal DGP to returnees

Mardi said multiple complaints had been received of people violating quarantine orders

Updated: May 09, 2020 18:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

As many as 18 cases of home quarantine violation have been registered in Shimla. (Deepak Sansta / HT)

Director general of police (DGP) SR Mardi on Saturday warned people who had returned from other states to strictly obey home quarantine orders.

In a video, Mardi said those found violating home or institutional quarantine can also be punished. “The people of the state have suffered a lot during the last two months to protect themselves from the coronavirus and now people who have returning from other states should not undo their efforts by violating home quarantine,” he said, maintaining that the people who had come from other states also had some responsibilities.

Mardi said multiple complaints had been received, including a couple who came to Una from Moga and some people who had come to Bilaspur from Delhi. These complaints have been forwarded to the concerned superintendent of police (SP) for further action.

As many as 18 cases of home quarantine violation have been registered in Shimla and 36 cases have been registered in Kangra district.



The DGP has advised people who have entered the state from other states to practice social distancing and also take precautionary measures such as wearing masks, using hand sanitisers and using separate utensils. He has also advised people to download the Aarogya Setu app.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:33 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
May 09, 2020 19:11 IST
Sharad Pawar asks PM Modi to speak to CMs not allowing migrants to return
May 09, 2020 17:43 IST

latest news

Strike a balance between industry and labour | Chanakya
May 09, 2020 19:22 IST
Covid-19: Spanish cat tests positive for coronavirus
May 09, 2020 19:20 IST
Needed: A law to protect domestic workers | Opinion
May 09, 2020 19:17 IST
India’s migrant workers deserve better than this, writes Mark Tully
May 09, 2020 19:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.