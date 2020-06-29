Strong winds cause power disruptions in Ludhiana

A damaged car in Tagore Nagar area, Ludhiana, on Monday after a tree fell on it due to strong winds. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

Strong winds on Sunday night caused power disruption in several areas of Ludhiana, resulting in a sleepless night for residents.

Duration of power cuts ranged from six to 12 hours as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) struggled to repair damaged infrastructure. Even attempts to submit complaints at the helpline number - 1912 were in vain as the number remained unreachable or busy.

Power disruptions were witnessed in Model Town extension, BRS Nagar, Haibowal, New Model town, Tagore Nagar, Bhamiyan road, civil lines and Dugri among other areas.

Gurdeep Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar, said,”Power supply was disrupted in my area after strong winds hit the city on Sunday night at around 11.30pm. It resumed at around 6am and residents were left a harried lot. The PSPCL should work on improving its infrastructure otherwise residents will continue to suffer.”

Residents also rued that shortage of staff is taking a toll on PSPCL’s system.

Nalin Kaushik, a resident of Jagjit Nagar in Threeke village, said,”When residents contacted PSPCL, officials said they are facing shortage of manpower. The supply resumed at around 2pm on Monday. This also affected water supply in the area.”

Varinderpal Singh Saini, PSPCL’s Ludhiana central chief engineer, said, “The staff worked throughout the night to repair damaged infrastructure and power supply resumes in most areas by Monday morning.”

Over 300 poles, 100 transformers damaged in Khanna

Major damage was reported from Khanna as over 300 poles and 100 transformers were damaged.

“Damage has been reported from Bhari and Wadali Ala Singh sub divisions. The staff is working to repair the damage but it will take some more time to repair the entire system,” Saini said.

Four cars damaged in Tagore Nagar

A full grown tree fell in Tagore Nagar, badly damaging four cars. No casualty was reported.

The city also witnessed 3.6 mm rainfall on Sunday, which resulted in pleasant weather for a few hours in the morning. Scorching heat was witnessed again in the afternoon.

As per experts at school of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy on Tuesday.