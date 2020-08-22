Struggling amid pandemic, Patiala’s craftswomen to go digital

Patiala’s craftswomen whose livelihood was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic will be able to sell their fares online after the Patiala administration launches a digital platform similar to Amazon and Flipkart to facilitate them.

The project is the brainchild of Patiala additional deputy commissioner (development) Preeti Yadav. “The website, Aajeevikapatiala.com, will be launched within the week. We hope the government adopts it and implements it across the Punjab,” Yadav said.

Women entrepreneurs can register themselves through a cluster level forum. At present, there are around 24,000 craftwomen in Patiala. Yadav said, “Since the Covid-19 outbreak, women entrepreneurs are hardly receiving any bulk orders. Now, they will be able to display and sell their products online.”

Through the platform, the women will be able to sell handmade products in any part of the country. The products that will be sold online, include dupattas, sarees, suits, phulkari thread work, ties (phulkari), jute products, wallets, door mats, key chains, slings, vegetables bags, pencil boxes, tiffin covers, laptop bags, file folders, makeup pouches, bedsheets, woolen items, home decor, pickles, bio-pesticides, juttis and rakhis.