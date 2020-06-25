Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Students and parents in Ludhiana relieved after CBSE cancels pending Class 12 board exams

Students and parents in Ludhiana relieved after CBSE cancels pending Class 12 board exams

On May 18, the board had issued a revised date sheet to conduct the pending exams between July 1 to 15

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The decision taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday to cancel pending board exams for students of Class 12 has left many students upset as they were burning the midnight oil to appear for the examination scheduled to be held on July 1.

On the other hand, some welcomed the move and said safety should be given top priority amid surging cases of Covid-19.

Irina Dhillion, a commerce student of Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, said, “This move comes as a relief to students. With growing cases of Covid-19 cases here, it becomes very risky to step out of home.”

“Many students from containment areas will also visit the exam centres to appear for the board exams which will compromise the safety of other students,” a 17-year-old student said.



Srishti Verma, a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, said, “This is a great decision by the board and a relief for parents who were not willing to send their children to appear for the board exam. Health is paramount and interested students can appear for the exam later as stated by the board.”

A parent, Amrit Joshi, said, “I was anxious as my son was appearing for the exam scheduled on July 9 (business studies). This decision is a respite for parents as well as students.”

On May 18, the board had issued a revised date sheet to conduct the pending exams between July 1 to 15.

Gurkirat Singh, a student of Guru Nanak International Public School, said, “I resumed preparation after the board declared the revised date sheet. But, amid surging cases of Covid -19, I appreciate the board for taking the decision.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Karnataka holds Class 10 exams
Jun 26, 2020 00:02 IST
‘5 daughters for son’: Congress leader’s remark stirs row in MP
Jun 26, 2020 00:02 IST
Social distancing goes for a toss at RML testing centre
Jun 26, 2020 00:02 IST
Junior foreign minister mocks Kerala CM’s conditions for evacuation of expats
Jun 26, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.