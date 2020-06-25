Students and parents in Ludhiana relieved after CBSE cancels pending Class 12 board exams

The decision taken by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday to cancel pending board exams for students of Class 12 has left many students upset as they were burning the midnight oil to appear for the examination scheduled to be held on July 1.

On the other hand, some welcomed the move and said safety should be given top priority amid surging cases of Covid-19.

Irina Dhillion, a commerce student of Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, said, “This move comes as a relief to students. With growing cases of Covid-19 cases here, it becomes very risky to step out of home.”

“Many students from containment areas will also visit the exam centres to appear for the board exams which will compromise the safety of other students,” a 17-year-old student said.

Srishti Verma, a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, said, “This is a great decision by the board and a relief for parents who were not willing to send their children to appear for the board exam. Health is paramount and interested students can appear for the exam later as stated by the board.”

A parent, Amrit Joshi, said, “I was anxious as my son was appearing for the exam scheduled on July 9 (business studies). This decision is a respite for parents as well as students.”

On May 18, the board had issued a revised date sheet to conduct the pending exams between July 1 to 15.

Gurkirat Singh, a student of Guru Nanak International Public School, said, “I resumed preparation after the board declared the revised date sheet. But, amid surging cases of Covid -19, I appreciate the board for taking the decision.”