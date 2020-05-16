Students ask Panjab University authorities to reconsider late fee for delay in form submission
The varsity had suspended classes on March 14 in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and asked students to vacate the hostels, following which students had returned to their home states
Updated: May 16, 2020 00:50 IST
Various student bodies of Panjab University (PU) on Friday asked the university authorities not to charge late fee for delay in submission of examination forms amid the Covid-19 outbreak.
The development comes a day after PU extended the deadline for submission of examination forms.