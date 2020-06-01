Students moved from GNPS Birmi to another branch, parents allege they were not informed

Parents protesting on Monday outside Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Model Town Extension, Ludhiana, against the transfer of their children here from GNPS Birmi. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

About 400 students of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Birmi, have been moved to the Model Town Extension branch without parents being informed or consulted, it has been alleged.

More than a 100 parents gathered at 9 am to protest against the move outside the school at Model Town Extension on Monday, alleging that no prior notice had been issued to them and that they were informed about the move when they went to deposit the school fee.

The parents continued protesting even as the principal, Mona Singh, invited five representatives from among them for a talk. They consented to come inside and speak to her later only after the police were called in at 1 pm.

Mona Singh reportedly assured them that the Birmi school would not be closed.

“The school authorities should have informed the parents in March about their decision to close down the Birmi Branch as no institute affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will admit our children should we decide to transfer them anywhere,” said Dapinder Singh, a parent of two children in Class 3 and 8.

A resident of Ayali Kalan, Dapinder Singh said the Model Town Extension branch was located far from their residence and it would be very difficult to pick up and drop the children.

Parents wait outside the principal’s office at GNPS Model Town Extension on Monday. Police were also called in to manage the situation. ( Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times )

Ramandeep Kaur, the sarpanch of Purain, a village close by, said, “15 children from our children were studying in GNPS Birmi for quite some time and no intimation was given to their parents to move them.”Adding that it was up to parents to decide where their children studied and not school authorities, Kaur added: “We admitted our children at the Birmi branch because the school was close to our village. It was affiliated to CBSE and the Model Town Extension branch to the Indian School Certificate Examination, so how can the students study there? Textbooks for the next session on the CBSE pattern have also been bought.”

Later, Mona Singh, said, “We have not informed the parents regarding closure of the Birmi branch and it is only a rumour. Out of 100 protestors, only 20% were parents and others were outsiders trying to defame the school. I have decided to lodge a complaint against these protestors with the police commissioner for targeting our school and unnecessarily holding a protest outside the school. I asked the parents to maintain social distancing in the wake of Covid-19, but nobody listened to us.”

The principal also added that the parents had been informed that they could pay the tuition fee in cash or through card at the Model Town Extension branch. “Online payment option is also available,” she said.