Students of Chandigarh tricity living in PGs being coaxed to pay rent amid lockdown

With the curfew in Chandigarh tricity being extended amid increasing cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), students complain they are being asked to pay rent forcefully or vacate their paying guest accommodations. Most tenants who reside in such accommodations are outstation students are not living in their PGs currently as all educational institutes are closed.

A ministry of home affairs order released on March 29 stated owners cannot ask for rent for a month, and in case of non-payment, a student cannot be evicted. However, there are no preceding instructions for April, adding to the confusion. UT adviser Manoj Parida said the Chandigarh administration will be writing to the centre for clear directions on the issue after which future course of action will be decided.

Many students alleged that as they are unable to pay rent, landlords are forcing them to come back and take their belongings amid the lockdown.

Last month, Chandigarh Police were approached by Kajal who said the landlord of her paying guest accommodation in Sector 22, Joginder Mahajan, a resident of sector 37, was forcing her to pay rent or leave. Following this, the station house officer of Sector 17 issued a warning to Mahajan.

A similar case was witnessed in Mohali where Usha, a daily wager complained her PG owner, Harbir Singh, was forcing her to pay rent. He was booked under extortion, assault, criminal intimidation and forgery at Phase 8 police station.

A student living at a PG in Phase 9, Mohali, said she pays ₹11,000 as monthly rent and is not in a position to continue paying till August, when she expects colleges to resume classes.

A student living in a rented accommodation in Sector 11, Panchkula, said she was given an eviction notice and asked to vacate by the end of this month as her rest of the roommates had not pay their dues. They were paying ₹ 18,000 for three-BHK flat.

Punjab University students’ forum has also raised the issue. They said many students are unable to afford rent during this hour of crisis, and requested for a waiver. Students of DAV College also raised the issue.

Most tenants contacted by Hindustan Times requested anonymity fearing a harsh blowback from the landlords. A resident of Sector 19 said, “My landlord is forcing me to pay rent for two months. I paid half the rent thinking they are dependent on us. But, they are still forcing us to pay the entire amount otherwise and threatening to give us a month’s notice to leave the place.”

Another girl living in a Sector 11 PG said, “Not everyone is in the financial condition to pay rent. We didn’t complain about the owner to the police as she will not let us live in peace later.”

“When I told my landlord that I won’t be able to pay rent, he asked me to collect my belongings and leave. I am based in Delhi, how can I go back now with no transport available?” a student of DAV College said.

Gaurav Sharma, a student leader from the same college said, “Many students said they are being forced to pay rent. Most of them are outstation students. They can’t come back and vacate the premises during this crisis. How will they arrange passes and transportation? Landlords should be more sensitive.”

Ashok Nanda, a landlord said, “It is very sorry state of affairs for retired persons who were bearing household expenses through rents they were receiving. In general, tenants’ excuse for not paying rent is they have not got their salary. However, not all of them are telling the truth.”