Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Students of govt polytechnic colleges can avail of fee waiver under CM Scholarship Scheme: Ludhiana DC

Students of govt polytechnic colleges can avail of fee waiver under CM Scholarship Scheme: Ludhiana DC

Deputy commissioner Sharma said waiver is granted on the basis of the student’s marks in Class 10 examinations

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said students taking admission at Government Polytechnic College, Rishi Nagar, in first and second year can avail of fee waiver under the Punjab government’s Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme.

He said that all students of Government Polytechnic Engineering Colleges are benefiting from the scheme. Sharma added waiver is granted on the basis of the student’s marks in Class 10 examinations.

The DC added that 70% fee waiver will be granted to students who scored 60 to 70% marks, 80% for those who scored 70 to 80%, 90% for those who scored 80 to 90% and 100% fee is being waived off for students who scored between 90 to 100%.

He said that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the admission forms are available on www.gpcgldh.ac.in. Registration for admission in underway at the college, he added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SBI employee accused of misappropriating ₹36 crore, gets interim protection from arrest
Jun 25, 2020 00:33 IST
Covid-19: 27-year-old Dubai-returnee becomes Amritsar’s first plasma donor
Jun 25, 2020 00:32 IST
CM asks Modi to direct MCI to postpone MD, MS exams
Jun 25, 2020 00:32 IST
2 killed in mishap near Kamshet on Mumbai-Pune e-way
Jun 25, 2020 00:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.