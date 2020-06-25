Students of govt polytechnic colleges can avail of fee waiver under CM Scholarship Scheme: Ludhiana DC

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said students taking admission at Government Polytechnic College, Rishi Nagar, in first and second year can avail of fee waiver under the Punjab government’s Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme.

He said that all students of Government Polytechnic Engineering Colleges are benefiting from the scheme. Sharma added waiver is granted on the basis of the student’s marks in Class 10 examinations.

The DC added that 70% fee waiver will be granted to students who scored 60 to 70% marks, 80% for those who scored 70 to 80%, 90% for those who scored 80 to 90% and 100% fee is being waived off for students who scored between 90 to 100%.

He said that amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the admission forms are available on www.gpcgldh.ac.in. Registration for admission in underway at the college, he added.