Home / Chandigarh / Students, teachers clueless, as govt dilly dallies on opening Chandigarh schools

As per the previous orders, schools were to begin on May 15

Updated: May 13, 2020 23:53 IST

By Srishti Jaswal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Teachers of government schools in Chandigarh say they are flooded with calls from parents and students, but they too have not been intimated about when schools will be re-opened. (HT file photo)

Even as summer holidays in Chandigarh government schools officially come to an end on Thursday, in the absence of intimation from the government, school authorities and students are clueless about whether schools are to re-open on May 15 or remain shut.

The UT education department had declared summer holidays in all schools from April 15 to May 15 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and private schools were advised to syncronise. Sources said the education department plans to keep schools shut, but is awaiting further instructions from the Government of India.

Director of school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said there no decision has been taken yet. “Whatever is decided, you will be informed,” he said.

“Senior officials will take a call in a day or so,” informed sources. UT education secretary also deliberated on the issue with district education officer (DEO), Alka Mehta and Rubinderjit Singh Brar.



Teachers, however, expressed anxiety over the delay. A teacher requesting anonymity said, “We are flooded with calls from parents and students, but we too have no idea. As per orders, schools were to begin May 15, and teachers and students have been asked to report to school.”

If students aren’t informed on time, one can expect chaos in government schools, the teacher said.

