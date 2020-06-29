Successive govts mortgaged Punjab, says Sidhu in his diaspora address

Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu blamed the successive governments in Punjab, particularly those at the helm in the last 25 years, for an overall degradation of the state, claiming they mortgaged the interests of its people.

Speaking on the topic ‘Resurrection of Punjab’ as part of the live #SpeakUpIndia NRI series being facilitated by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), the cricketer-turned-politician said, “I cannot be a silent spectator to the present condition of Punjab. For the last 25 years, the system has failed us.”

Though he did not name anyone, the Congress has assumed power in the state twice (2002 and 2017) under the leadership of Captain Amarinder Singh in the last 25 years.

“Hukamranan ne Punjab nu girvi dhar ditta. Punjab de haq maar k apne pet bhare gae, jis karke ye dubda chala gaya” (The rulers have mortgaged Punjab. Compromising with the rights of Punjab, they filled their own pockets and this is the reason it went on sinking).

“Revenue from the state exchequer is going to private pockets. The power of people must return to people. Only 1% people are beneficiaries of this set-up while the rest continue to suffer,” he said in a 40-minute speech which was followed by a question-answer session.

IOC president Mohinder Singh Gilzian, vice president Ravi Chopra and others gave the credit of the Kartarpur corridor opening to Sidhu. Satish Sharma, chairman of the IOC’s US chapter, told Sidhu, “We are happy to see you here. I would like to convey the message of Punjabis living in the US that everyone wants to see you as Punjab CM.”

Sidhu also advocated setting up of NRI centres for encouraging those settled abroad to make investments in the country. He also called for establishing a tribunal to protect their interests and deal with the disputes related to their businesses and land.

Among those who attended the session were IOC office-bearers from countries like the US, Canada, Australia besides Europe and the Gulf. Also, one-minute silence was observed in the memory of 20 Indian soldiers recently killed in the India-China faceoff at Ladakh.