Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Sukhbir expresses shock over neglect of Amritsar

Sukhbir expresses shock over neglect of Amritsar

Demanding a high-level probe to identify those responsible for defiling the name of the holy city globally, Sukhbir said the city was being discriminated against under the Congress government.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 21:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday expressed shock at the callous manner in which the Congress government had neglected Amritsar which has been ranked amongst the 10 filthiest big cities in the country.

Demanding a high-level probe to identify those responsible for defiling the name of the holy city globally, Sukhbir said the city was being discriminated against under the Congress government. “It is shocking that the Swachh Survekshan rankings had revealed that cleanliness in the walled city comprising Sri Harmandar Sahib was the worst, with sewerage facilities being choked and no planned system of garbage collection,” he said.

On Tuesday, HT published a story, the first in a five-part series, on Amritsar’s performance in the national rankings, taking an in-depth look at what ails its sanitation and cleanliness.

Stating that this state of affairs as well as the Swachh Survekshan ratings undertaken under the Swachh Bharat mission would have a detrimental effect on the image of the city internationally, the SAD president called upon the Congress government to probe corruption in use of funds.



He also called for immediate approvals for all pending infrastructure work as well as procurement of more modern machinery that would be needed for cleaning and disposing garbage.

Sukhbir said he had been constantly highlighting how the Congress government was discriminating against the city and how cleanliness had been given the go-by in the case of the Heritage Street. “I have myself also cleaned the street on occasions to send a message to the government to maintain this prestigious project but it does not seem to have had any effect on the Congress government. Garbage piles keep lying unattended, making them eyesores for visitors who come from across the globe,” he added.

He said the SAD would not sit idle and allow this state of affairs to continue. “The party would initiate a campaign to force the government to provide optimum civic facilities to the holy city,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Current state of Indian economy: The good, the bad and the ugly
Sep 01, 2020 21:52 IST
Lt Gen Bajwa will explain, says Imran Khan’s minister after corruption scandal hits home
Sep 01, 2020 21:01 IST
India says China ‘engaged in provocative military maneuvers’ in Ladakh
Sep 01, 2020 21:20 IST
India ready to sign trade deal, says US to take final call
Sep 01, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

Coronavirus claims three more lives in Himachal
Sep 01, 2020 22:11 IST
$4 billion in just hours: Zoom CEO’s wealth jumps on results
Sep 01, 2020 22:08 IST
Raina asks for help after family tragedy, Punjab CM responds
Sep 01, 2020 22:07 IST
In Hyderabad, people flout social distancing norms to participate in Ganesh Chaturthi festivities
Sep 01, 2020 22:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.