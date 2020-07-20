Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Sukhbir invites Capt for assurance on MSP

Sukhbir invites Capt for assurance on MSP

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to accompany him along with farmer organisations for a blanket assurance...

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday asked chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to accompany him along with farmer organisations for a blanket assurance on MSP and assured marketing from the Centre.

In a statement here, the SAD chief told the chief minister, “Your repeated lies about the end of MSP regime have already been exposed by the central government. The Centre has announced that MSP and assured marketing will remain in force in the present form.

“Since you are choosing not to believe this assurance, you should accompany me along with farmer organisations to get a blanket assurance on this issue from the Union agriculture minister,” said Sukhbir.

Stating that it was doubtful that the CM would accept his offer, Sukhbir said it was apparent that the former wanted to continue with the malicious propaganda on the issue to divert people’s attention from the utter failures of his government.



“The bogey of the end of MSP regime and assured marketing has also been raised deliberately to mislead the farming community and inflame passions against the SAD in league with the AAP,” added Sukhbir.

The SAD president said farmers would not be fooled by this propaganda. He claimed that the CM had passed the provisions of the central agricultural ordinance three years back against which he was protesting now. “I challenge Capt Amarinder to deny this,” he said.

Sukhbir said his party had a track record of always standing by the side of farmers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

100 years of SAD discussed during webinar at Panjab University
Jul 20, 2020 22:58 IST
Why did Panchkula DC ask govt officials to ‘take care of staff’?
Jul 20, 2020 22:56 IST
GMCH-32 appoints nodal officer for inter-state referrals on PGIMER pattern
Jul 20, 2020 22:54 IST
Floods affect over three lakh people in eight Bihar districts
Jul 20, 2020 22:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.