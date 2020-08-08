Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Sukhbir’s Patiala dharna similar to blasphemy by dera chief: Jakhar

Sukhbir’s Patiala dharna similar to blasphemy by dera chief: Jakhar

Jakhar said that those staging the dharna were the same people whose government’s posters were put up in broad daylight after committing murderous assault on Guru Granth Sahib

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday likened the mock dharna staged by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Patiala to the alleged blasphemous act committed by Dera Sacha Sauda head in 2007.

In a press statement, Jakhar said that those staging the dharna were the same people whose government’s posters were put up in broad daylight after committing murderous assault on Guru Granth Sahib. These are the same people who when in government had even taken back the case filed against the dera head,” he claimed.

“Sukhbir must clarify whether he was deputy chief minister or not when these tragic and heart-rending incidents were happening in Punjab. It was during their government that the dera chief crushed the religious sentiments of Sikhs at Salabatpura,” he said.

“When holy scriptures were stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in 2015, the so-called ‘panthic’ government of SAD instead of arresting the culprits opened fired at innocent protesters,” he added.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kisan Rail ferrying perishables flagged off from Maha for Bihar
Aug 08, 2020 00:18 IST
Pilatus jet case: ED raids locations in multiple cities
Aug 08, 2020 00:16 IST
US global advisory: India continues to be on ‘do not travel’ list
Aug 08, 2020 00:16 IST
Govt plea for closure on Italian marines’ case: SC to hear victims’ kin on compensation first
Aug 08, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.