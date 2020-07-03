Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Sukhbir urges PM to probe embezzlement in ration distribution

Sukhbir urges PM to probe embezzlement in ration distribution

Sukhbir said even though the centre sent 70,725 metric tonnes of grain besides 10,000 metric tonnes of pulses to Punjab, the same was not distributed among the people

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe into the embezzlement of central rations by Congressmen and favouritism in distribution of foodgrain and pulses to their supporters in Punjab.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the SAD chief requested that ration being sent under the extended Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) be monitored stringently through central observers to ensure ration received under the scheme is not pilfered and sold in the open market or distributed among Congress supporters again. Necessary measures are needed to ensure there is no discrimination in distribution of central foodgrain in the state, he added.

Stating that it was of utmost importance that the central relief be distributed impartially on merit without any politicisation whatsoever, Sukhbir said even though the centre sent 70,725 metric tonnes of grain besides 10,000 metric tonnes of pulses to Punjab, the same was not distributed among the people.

“While only 1% of the entire food grain stock was distributed during the month of April when curfew was imposed in Punjab and people needed the ration the most, the Punjab government later abrogated its responsibility towards the people and handed over the ration to Congressmen for distribution,” he said.



He alleged that a major part of the central ration was embezzled by Congressmen even as they distributed part it to their supporters only. He said this worsened the plight of the poor and weaker sections of society who had to rely on social and religious organisations, including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), for basic food items.

The SAD chief urged the Prime Minister to constitute a special team to probe the entire scam. “As per our reports thousands of tonnes of food stock were never distributed to the poor. The stock of wheat and pulses was shifted to residences of Congressmen and later sold in the open market,” he alleged.

