Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Sukhdev Thapar Trust calls for direct approach road to martyr’s house

Sukhdev Thapar Trust calls for direct approach road to martyr’s house

Threatens to go on hunger strike if the administration fails to acquire land for the project by Jan 26, 2021

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 22:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Members of Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust have threatened to go on hunger strike if the administration fails to acquire land for the construction of a direct approach road to the ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara area from Chaura Bazar by January 26, 2021

The members rued that they have been running from pillar to post for this project since 2012. They said that around 40 yards of land has to be acquired and the state government had also sanctioned Rs 1 crore for this in the past. But, officials are delaying the project, which is not acceptable, they added.

President of the trust, Ashok Thapar, said, “If the approach road is constructed, then it will be a tribute to the martyr, as the public will come to know about the his ancestral house at large. Currently, the visitors have to move through narrow streets.”

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said, “We have not received any communication from the trust in this regard recently and I cannot comment on the status of the project without going through the case file. I will look into the matter and required steps will be taken.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

Charitable institutions to be exempted from property tax: Chandigarh MC
by Munieshwer A Sagar
Man kills 9-year-old, sets body on fire in Maidan Garhi, arrested
by Karn Pratap Singh
Soon, smoother ride to Mayur Vihar from Noida
by Ashish Mishra
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi (1935-2020)‘Link uniting old, new cultures’: Tributes pour in for literary icon
by Mayank Austen Soofi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.