Summer begins on cooler note in Chandigarh this year, courtesy cleaner air

Ever since the lockdown began from March 24, the air quality has remained in the good bracket (0-50) while in previous years, it would stay in the moderate bracket (100-200). (HT Photo)

Even as peak summer season is round the corner, the temperature in the city is still on the lower side as compared to previous years, according to the officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), who attribute the trend to higher than average rainfall and improved air quality due to restricted vehicular movement and industrial activity amid the lockdown.

As per Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) report on air pollution in city, vehicular emissions are the leading cause of pollutants entering the air. Ever since the lockdown began from March 24, the air quality has remained in the good bracket (0-50) while in previous years, it would stay in the moderate bracket (100-200). Due to this, averages of both maximum and minimum temperatures in April this year remained lower than previous (see graphic). This far in May as well, the values continue to be lower than previous years.

IMD regional director Surender Paul said, “Pollutants in the air absorb heat causing temperatures to go up. Even if pollution levels start to rise as and when the lockdown is opened, some gradual rise in temperature can be expected but it is likely to stay on the lower side throughout May due to cleaner air and rain.”

Paul added, “Air pollutants are known to decrease the amount of rain in the city. This year, we have received more than average rain in both April and May so far. However, it needs to be studied how much air pollution has had a bearing on this as there were other factors at play too.”

Member secretary of CPCC, TC Nautiyal, said pollutant levels were less than half of what they used to be in previous years. “We have seen various benefits with better air quality. However, this is a short-term relief as pollution will go up again after industries reopen and vehicles start to ply. We need to push for concepts like carpooling and cycling to improve air quality.”

Chairperson of department of environment studies in Panjab University, Suman Mor, said, “Thanks to the lockdown, greenhouse gas emissions - known to make the weather warmer - have also reduced. People need to change their habits to bring down pollution permanently.”

Paul said temperature is likely to stay on the lower side throughout this week and added, “Light rain is likely this week. Light to moderate rain is also likely on Thursday and Friday as a system of western disturbances is likely to affect the region.”