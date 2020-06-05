Summer vacation extended in Chandigarh: Government, govt-aided schools to remain closed till further orders

The UT education department has also directed the heads of schools to arrange for special buses to transport Class 12 students when they come to take the board examinations scheduled from July 1 to 15. (HT FILE)

The UT education department on Friday decided that government and government-aided schools in Chandigarh will remain closed till further orders.

The decision for the extension in summer break was taken just two days before the schools were to resume operations on June 7 after remaining closed for over two months in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision was taken keeping in view the guidelines of the ministry of home affairs. Confirming the development, director school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “The schools in Chandigarh will remain closed till further orders. As per the MHA guidelines, we cannot open the schools in June.” The decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken in July.

District education officer Alka Mehta said, “We have been instructed to keep the schools closed in the city till further orders. Teachers, however, can visit the schools in case of any work.”

This is the fourth time since the lockdown that the summer break has been extended. Initially, the breaks were announced from April 14 to May 14. On May 18, DEO Mehta had released an order instructing that the summer vacations had been extended till May 31. Another extension in the summer break was announced on May 29 till June 7.

Also, on May 29 the UT education department had constituted a committee to go through the fresh guidelines of the MHA and decide whether to reopen the schools or extend vacations.

Special buses for Class 12 students

The UT education department has directed the heads of schools to arrange for special buses to transport Class 12 students when they come to take the board examinations scheduled from July 1 to 15. The department in its order has also said that in case the schools are unable to provide transportation, students can avail CTU bus facility on the day of examination by sending their details to the district education office.