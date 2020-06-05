Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Summer vacation extended in Chandigarh: Government, govt-aided schools to remain closed till further orders

Summer vacation extended in Chandigarh: Government, govt-aided schools to remain closed till further orders

The decision for the extension in summer break was taken just two days before the schools were to resume operations on June 7 after remaining closed for over two months in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:36 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT education department has also directed the heads of schools to arrange for special buses to transport Class 12 students when they come to take the board examinations scheduled from July 1 to 15. (HT FILE)

The UT education department on Friday decided that government and government-aided schools in Chandigarh will remain closed till further orders.

The decision for the extension in summer break was taken just two days before the schools were to resume operations on June 7 after remaining closed for over two months in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision was taken keeping in view the guidelines of the ministry of home affairs. Confirming the development, director school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “The schools in Chandigarh will remain closed till further orders. As per the MHA guidelines, we cannot open the schools in June.” The decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken in July.

District education officer Alka Mehta said, “We have been instructed to keep the schools closed in the city till further orders. Teachers, however, can visit the schools in case of any work.”



This is the fourth time since the lockdown that the summer break has been extended. Initially, the breaks were announced from April 14 to May 14. On May 18, DEO Mehta had released an order instructing that the summer vacations had been extended till May 31. Another extension in the summer break was announced on May 29 till June 7.

Also, on May 29 the UT education department had constituted a committee to go through the fresh guidelines of the MHA and decide whether to reopen the schools or extend vacations.

Special buses for Class 12 students

The UT education department has directed the heads of schools to arrange for special buses to transport Class 12 students when they come to take the board examinations scheduled from July 1 to 15. The department in its order has also said that in case the schools are unable to provide transportation, students can avail CTU bus facility on the day of examination by sending their details to the district education office.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Distribution of free textbooks to government school students in Haryana begins
Jun 05, 2020 21:34 IST
SGPC asks Punjab to release pending scholarship amount
Jun 05, 2020 21:33 IST
German basketball returns in bubble format, protests likely
Jun 05, 2020 21:29 IST
Revoke SRO 202, come up with employment policy: Rana
Jun 05, 2020 21:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.