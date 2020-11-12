Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Supplier, aide held with 2.2kg opium in Mohali

Supplier, aide held with 2.2kg opium in Mohali

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 03:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Mohali police arrested two drug suppliers with 2.2 kg afeem on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Virsa Singh, 63, and Gurjit Singh, alias Ghola, 57, both hailing from Kharar. Police said Gurjit is the sarpanch of his village in Kharar, while Virsa was, more than a decade ago, booked for smuggling of precious metals.

Virsa Singh was held with 2.2kg afeem on a tip-off while he was coming to Mohali in a Toyota Innova bearing a Haryana registration number. The police had set up a naka at the Kharar light point and had stopped Virsa for checking.

The accused was on his way to Mohali to supply the drugs to his regular customers. The vehicle was impounded. Later on his disclosure, his accomplice Gurjit Singh was also arrested.



Both were produced before a court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered in Kharar city police station.

Zirakpur man held in Chandigarh with 15 gm heroin

Arvinder Singh (22) of Shivalik Vihar in Zirakpur was arrested on Wednesday near the Parking Poultry Farm at Industrial Area, Phase-1, by the Chandigarh police operations cell as he tried to turn his car and flee after spotting a police naka. About 12 gm heroin was recovered after he was frisked. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was registered at the Industrial Area police station. Singh will be produced in court on Thursday.

